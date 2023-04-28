Left Menu

Will abide by SC order, says Justice Gangopadhyay of Cal HC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:50 IST
Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Friday night said he will abide by the order of the Supreme Court, which asked the acting Chief Justice of the high court to reassign the West Bengal school jobs ''scam'' case to another judge.

The apex court also stayed in the evening Justice Gangopadhyay's order asking the Supreme Court secretary general to produce the transcript of his interview to a television channel placed before it in the case.

He maintained that everybody has to abide by the Supreme Court's directions and as part of the high court judiciary, he will also do the same.

''A discipline has to be maintained and because the Supreme Court is the highest court of the country, as a high court, we must abide by its directions,'' he told reporters while leaving the high court a little before 10 pm following the stay order.

Asserting that he will not resign, the judge said, ''I am not a man to run away.'' The Supreme Court Friday asked the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to reassign the West Bengal school jobs ''scam'' case to another judge after examining a report on Justice Gangopadhyay's interview to a news channel about the matter.

Following the Supreme Court order for reassigning the case, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the secretary general of the Supreme Court to produce before him by midnight the report submitted before the bench of the Chief Justice of India.

He had also directed that the official translation of the interview given by him in a news channel and the affidavit of the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court be produced before him in original by midnight of Friday.

He had also said he would wait in his chamber till 12.15 am to get those documents.

Hearing a plea of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the report of the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court and said the case has to be reassigned to a bench headed by another judge.

Earlier, the top court had sought a report from the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court on whether Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave an interview to a news channel about the school jobs ''scam'' case in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

