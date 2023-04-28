MP: Six persons get life in jail for killing man in Indore

A district court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for shooting dead a man over a dispute on collection of money from traders for loading and unloading goods, an official said.

Special Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari held Kapil Sonkar, Tanvir Khan, Devendra Chauhan, Kalu Chauhan, Jaipal Singh Ahirwar and Bhupendra Thakur guilty for murder, conspiracy and other offences for the killing of Manohar Singh Verma (30) on December 19, 2011 in Siyaganj, special public prosecutor Vishal Anand Srivastava said.

The prosecution produced 38 witnesses in the case, SPP Srivastava added.

Verma was a leader of 'hamaals' (load carriers) and was killed after a dispute over supremacy related to illegal collection of money from traders for loading and unloading goods in Siyaganj.

Sonkar reportedly is a Congress leader from the area.

