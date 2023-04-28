Left Menu

Five NSCN-IM cadres arrested, six kidnapped people rescued in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:01 IST
The Assam Rifles has arrested five cadres of NSCN-IM and rescued six people kidnapped by members of the insurgent outfit in Nagaland's Dimapur district, an official said on Friday.

The six people, including a headmaster of a school, were kidnapped by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and 27 and kept at a house in Bamanpukhri area, with ransom being demanded from their family members.

''In a bold and swift operation launched around Thursday midnight, Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were held captive in Dimapur,'' a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, stated.

The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho.

The rescued people include a headmaster of a school from Phek district, two persons from Assam, two from Dimapur district and one from Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

