Inquiry panel constituted to look into complaint of doc misbehaving with HP CM's mother
A reply was sought from the doctor in which he said that he was not aware of the identity of the elderly patient. He said a detailed investigation would be conducted into the matter and it would be ensured that patients do not face any inconvenience at hospitals.
An inquiry committee has been constituted to look into allegations of misbehaviour against a doctor made by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's mother, officials said on Friday.
According to the complaint, the chief minister's mother along with her two relatives had on April 9 visited Nadaun Civil Hospital where the doctor on duty allegedly did not behave properly with her. A reply was sought from the doctor in which he said that he was not aware of the identity of the elderly patient. The doctor also claimed that had only asked the family members accompanying the patient to wear masks.
Following the doctor's reply, an inquiry committee has been constituted and a report would be submitted soon, Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer R K Agnihotri said. He said a detailed investigation would be conducted into the matter and it would be ensured that patients do not face any inconvenience at hospitals.
