Police register case over viral video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in a metro train, hours after the city womens panel issued a notice to it over the matter.The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while sitting in the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Commission For Women DCW said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in a metro train, hours after the city women's panel issued a notice to it over the matter.

The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while sitting in the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said. ''This is a very serious matter,'' it said. A senior police officer said the police have taken suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered. The investigation into the matter was underway. The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and a detailed action taken report by May 1. Terming the incident ''sickening'', DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded exemplary action against the accused. She said, ''A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter.'' ''More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women's safety is ensured in the metro,'' Maliwal added. The DMRC, in a tweet on Friday, said it will ''intensify'' the deployment of flying squads in the metro. ''We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc. ''DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken,'' it tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

