Left Menu

Medanta approaches police against fake Dr Naresh Trehan interview

Police here have booked unknown persons behind a website for allegedly publicising a drug with a fake testimony of Medanta Hospital Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan.The website carried a fake interview of Dr Trehan in which he recommended a drug called Cardiotone meant to ease hypertension, police said.The matter was reported to police by Dr Vidya Chandrasekaran on behalf of Medanta Hospital Management.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:46 IST
Medanta approaches police against fake Dr Naresh Trehan interview
  • Country:
  • India

Police here have booked unknown persons behind a website for allegedly publicising a drug with a fake testimony of Medanta Hospital Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan.

The website carried a fake interview of Dr Trehan in which he recommended a drug called Cardiotone meant to ease hypertension, police said.

The matter was reported to police by Dr Vidya Chandrasekaran on behalf of Medanta Hospital Management. According to the complaint of the deputy medical superintendent, the interview, alleged to be fake, carried a photo of Dr Trehan and his recommendation for Cardiotone, an unregulated medicine.

''As per our information, this medicine has not been approved by any government regulatory authority. In such a way, unregistered medicine is being promoted through this website by showing the photo of Dr Naresh Trehan.

''The interview has been posted on this website with Dr Naresh Trehan's photo and statement, while Dr Trehan has never given any such interview. It has been done to cheat the general public to earn profit and also people's lives are being put in danger by promoting unapproved medicines,'' Dr Chandrasekaran said in his complaint. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act at Cyber Crime, East, Police Station. A senior police officer said that they are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023