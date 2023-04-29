Left Menu

Haryana Police raids 14 cybercrime hot-spot villages in Nuh district; seizes guns, laptops

Khedla, Luhinga Khurd, Luhinga Kalan, Gokalpur, Godhola, Aminabad, Mahu, Gulalta, Jaimat, Jakhopur, Nai, Tirwara, Mamlika, and Papda were the villages identified as targets.Since April 8, 20 criminals involved in cyber frauds have been arrested by the police in Nuh, Singla said, according to the statement.A total of 66 smartphones, 65 fake SIMs, 166 Aadhaar cards, three laptops, 128 ATM cards of different banks, two ATM swipe machines, six scanners, and five PAN cards were recovered from the arrested criminals and hackers, he said.In addition, seven country-made pistols, two cartridges, two cars, four tractor-trolleys, 22 motorcycles have also been recovered.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 00:06 IST
Haryana Police raids 14 cybercrime hot-spot villages in Nuh district; seizes guns, laptops
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police raided 14 villages of Nuh district in a massive crackdown against cybercriminals engaged in financial crimes, seizing several laptops, phones, and guns, authorities said in a statement on Friday.

As many as 102 teams comprising more than 5,000 police personnel raided these villages late Thursday night and apprehended 125 hackers/cybercriminals, said an official statement here on Friday.

''During these raids, the police teams seized a huge amount of digital gadgets including ATM cards, smartphones, laptops, Aadhaar cards and ATM swipe machines along with other items. The suspects are being interrogated for further leads,'' the statement said, quoting a Haryana Police spokesperson.

The raids were made on the basis of intelligence gathered on several cyberfrauds committed from different areas of Nuh.

''On the basis of these inputs, police, after identifying the hot-spots of cybercrime, closely monitored the locations and conducted raids simultaneously with a massive police force.

''For this purpose, Haryana Police formed separate teams of more than 5,000 policemen, in which one SP rank officer, 6 Additional SPs, 14 DSPs and other policemen launched a massive crackdown against cyber offenders,'' he said.

''Different teams of police simultaneously raided 14 identified villages of Punhana, Pinangwan, Ferozepur Jhirka and Bichhore areas. The drive started at 11.30 pm last night, under which the action went on till late night.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said that plan for raids was conceptualised after a cyber training programme conducted in Bhondsi from April 4 to April 8.

On the basis of several intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on 14 villages considered to be hotspots of cybercrime in the district. Khedla, Luhinga Khurd, Luhinga Kalan, Gokalpur, Godhola, Aminabad, Mahu, Gulalta, Jaimat, Jakhopur, Nai, Tirwara, Mamlika, and Papda were the villages identified as targets.

Since April 8, 20 criminals involved in cyber frauds have been arrested by the police in Nuh, Singla said, according to the statement.

A total of 66 smartphones, 65 fake SIMs, 166 Aadhaar cards, three laptops, 128 ATM cards of different banks, two ATM swipe machines, six scanners, and five PAN cards were recovered from the arrested criminals and hackers, he said.

''In addition, seven country-made pistols, two cartridges, two cars, four tractor-trolleys, 22 motorcycles have also been recovered. The raids were conducted by the police targeting 69 accused involved in cyber and other criminal cases,'' he said.

''In the initial investigation, the connection of the apprehended accused with cyber criminals of other states has also come to the fore, and further investigation in this regard is underway,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023