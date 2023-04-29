Left Menu

Be prepared for Jaganannaku Chebudam scheme: AP CM to officials

PTI | Amaravathi | Updated: 29-04-2023
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to be fully prepared for the launch of 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' (Let's Tell Jagan Brother), a scheme aimed at resolving people's grievances, on May 9.

In a video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police, Reddy noted that the ultimate aim of 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' is to solve problems to the satisfaction of people within a stipulated time, according to an official release.

''The official machinery should ensure that the complainants are fully satisfied,'' he said.

He also said that the project monitoring units at the mandal, district, division and Chief Minister's Office (CMO) level should keep track of messages, suggestions, grievances and feedback received through the helpline number -- 1902.

Reddy said this programme directly links people to the CMO.

The helpline would be given wide publicity by volunteers, who will go door-to-door to explain its importance to people, ahead of the scheme's launch, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

