Rajasthan ACB conducts searches following disproportionate assets complaints against govt servant couple

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 00:44 IST
Anti-Corruption Bureau teams on Friday conducted searches at various places in Rajasthan over complaints of a deputy registrar of cooperative societies and his wife, a tehsildar, amassing assets disproportionate to their known source of income, officials said on Friday. ACB Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi said Raisingh Bhojawat and his wife Asmita Singh have been found to have invested their ''illegal'' income in gold ornaments and residential and commercial plots, and agricultural land in various cities including Jhalawar, Jaipur and Udaipur.

During the search, it came to the fore that the couple had six plots of land in Jaipur, Jhalawar and Udaipur, three houses and a farmhouse in Jhalawar and Kota, 6.25 bighas of land in Kumbhalgarh and many benami properties, the ACB official said.

The ACB teams also have information that the couple has Rs 12 lakh deposited in banks and two lockers, he said, adding the search was underway and more recoveries are expected.

