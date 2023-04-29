Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Spanish Navy ship sent to draw up maps loses its way; Father of hundreds gets sperm donation ban from Dutch court and more

Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute and recognise his legacy in other fields besides sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Spanish Navy ship sent to draw up maps loses its way; Father of hundreds gets sperm donation ban from Dutch court and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'

'Pele' is now a word to describe 'someone out of the ordinary' as the three-time World Cup winner's name was included as a new adjective in the Portuguese edition of the Michaelis dictionary. Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute and recognise his legacy in other fields besides sport.

Father of hundreds gets sperm donation ban from Dutch court

A Dutch court on Friday ordered a man who judges said had fathered between 500 and 600 children around the world to stop donating sperm. The 41-year-old Dutchman, identified by de Telegraaf newspaper as Jonathan Meijer, was forbidden to donate more semen to clinics, the court ruling said. He could be fined 100,000 euros ($110,000) per infraction.

Spanish Navy ship sent to draw up maps loses its way

A Spanish Navy ship tasked with updating nautical charts to make navigation safer got stranded on Thursday near the island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the Navy said. The vessel Malaspina was exploring an area of shallows to the west of the island and got stuck on one of them. Rescue teams have been sent to help remove the vessel from the ground, the Navy said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

