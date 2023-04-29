DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 29 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway will visit universities to discuss monetary policy, research collaboration and opportunities, and career experiences in economics. (To May 08) STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (final day) MONDAY, MAY 1 WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Reserve will release its internal review of its supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank led by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr. TUESDAY, MAY 2

** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner holds a news conference after the 27th meeting of the Stability Council on public budgets at state and federal levels – 1300 GMT FRANKFURT - Andrea Enria, chair of supervisory board of the European Central Bank, with Luc Laeven, ECB director general research, speaks at "Banking Supervision in a New Economy" at the Annual ECB Banking Supervision Research Conference. – 1105 GMT WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

** FRANKFURT - Participation by Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB in policy panel "Banking Supervision and the Role of Banks in a Future Banking System – Opportunities and Challenges Ahead" at the Annual ECB Banking Supervision Research Conference – 1200 GMT BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speak about new business models for the German economy – 1500 GMT FRANKFURT - Closing speech by Kerstin af Jochnick, member of the supervisory board of the ECB at the annual ECB Banking Supervision Research Conference – 1520 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference - 1830 GMT. THURSDAY, MAY 4

** BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum "Building a new competitive model for Europe" - EU conference with speakers including European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino – 0900 GMT LONDON - David Bailey, Executive Director for UK Deposit Takers Supervision at Bank of England, delivers speech at the Building Societies Annual Conference 2023 on 'Supervisory priorities and credit risk management' – 0840 GMT BERLIN - German economy minister Robert Habeck participates in forum on overcoming high inflation – 1250 GMT TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem at Toronto Region Board of Trade – 1705 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision - 0830 GMT. FRANKFURT, Germany - The ECB Podcast: Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, presents the latest monetary policy decisions – 1415 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1245 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 5

** EAST LANSING, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address before the 2023 Spring Convocation of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan – 1700 GMT ** ST. GALLEN, Switzerland - Thomas Jordan, chairperson of the Swiss National Bank, to speak on the generational impacts of monetary policy and inflation – 1100 GMT

** Florence, Italy - Speech by Frank Elderson, member of the ECB's executive board, at The State of the Union event organised by the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence – 0800 GMT MINNEAPOLIS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon, in Minneapolis – 1700 GMT STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedéen Governor of the Riksbank will speak about competition and inflation during the European Competition Day, which is arranged in conjunction with the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union – 0700 GMT SUNDAY, MAY 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MAY 8 STOCKHOLM - Martin Flodén Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in a panel discussion on whether weak competition could lead to increased inflation. The panel discussion is part of the Swedish Competition Authority's international conference Pros and Cons – 0830 GMT BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers. – 1315 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9 ** LONDON - Tom Mutton, director responsible for Central Bank Digital Currency at the Bank of England, is a Panellist at the Financial Times Crypto Summit "central banking in the age of decentralisation" – 1010 GMT OSLO - Governor of Central Bank of Norway Ida Wolden Bache will give an introduction to a hearing on the Financial Markets Report 2023 in the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Flodén will hold a lunch presentation at ABG Sundal Collier on the economic situation and give an overview of factors such as inflation and monetary policy – 1000 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the executive board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

** LONDON - External member of the Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England, Carolyn Wilkins, delivers keynote speech at OMFIF "Central banks and digital currencies" global annual DMI symposium – 1600 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge talks about the Riksbank's view of economic developments under Di Bank – 1500 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Financial Stability Report – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11 ** LONDON – Fireside chat Elisabeth Stheeman, external member of the Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England at PERE Europe Forum – 0925 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén talks about current monetary policy and the economic situation during the annual meeting of the Norrbotten Chamber of Commerce – 1110 GMT NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT FRIDAY, MAY 12

** LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill and Director of Monetary Analysis Fergal Shortall give briefing on Monetary Policy Report – 1115 GMT STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on "Toward a Monetary Policy Strategy" in panel discussion at the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference: "How to Get Back on Track" hosted by the Stanford University Hoover Institution. – 2345 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson gives his view on the market situation and what we can expect in the future during a lunch seminar arranged by Odin Fonder – 1000 GMT MONDAY, MAY 15 ** FLORIDA, the U.S.- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin moderates luncheon keynote before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1630 GMT

** FLORIDA, the U.S. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1245 GMT ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will discuss the Riksbank's view on the economic cycle and the uncertain situation going forward at the Chamber of Commerce of East Sweden – 1100 GMT LONDON - Virtual Q&A with Huw Pill Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis and Research at the Bank of England about the rising cost of living and current economic conditions. BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to May 16) TUESDAY, MAY 16

** FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives "welcome back" remarks before "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1255 GMT ** FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan moderates "Policy Session 4: Mitigating Risks and Preserving Financial Stability in an Appropriately Restrictive Policy Environment" before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1915 GMT

** FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participate in economic outlook and monetary policy panel before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 2300 GMT DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event - 1215 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a seminar at which the economist Luca Fornaro will present his research. This will be followed by a panel discussion in which Martin Flodén, Luca Fornaro and chief economist Christina Nyman will participate. – 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 23 PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 TOKYO - David Jacobs, Head of Domestic Markets at Reserve Bank of Australia, delivers speech to the Australian Government Fixed Income Forum – 0710 GMT WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1935 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 12 DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT ----------------------------------------------------------------

