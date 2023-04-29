Left Menu

Retired police officer found dead on railway tracks

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-04-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 11:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A retired police official was found dead on the railway tracks in this coastal Kerala district on Saturday. The body of Harikrishnan, a retired DySP, was found at the railway tracks in the Haripad area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

During his career, he had investigated many cases including the controversial solar scam case.

Police said his car was found parked near the railway track.

Police suspect it as a case of suicide and the investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

