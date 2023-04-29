Left Menu

Fuel tank ablaze in Sevastopol, official says apparent drone attack

"According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a drone hit," Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia's full-fledged invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Fuel tank ablaze in Sevastopol, official says apparent drone attack
A fuel tank was ablaze in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in what appeared to be a drone strike, the Moscow-installed governor said on Saturday. "According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a drone hit," Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia's full-fledged invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine. The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Razvozhaev said no one was hurt in Saturday's fire. "The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operative services," he wrote. "Since the volume of fuel is large, it will take time to localize the fire."

