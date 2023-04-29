First batch of five women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regimentsFirst batch of five women Army officers commissione'

Left Menu

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said. In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.The proposal was later approved by the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 11:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@adgpi)
For the first time, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment.

The women officers have joined the Regiment of Artillery after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday. Military sources said the women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery are Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav and Lt Pious Mudgil.

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in ''challenging locations'' near the frontier with Pakistan, the sources said. The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said. In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.

The proposal was later approved by the government.

