Left Menu

SC allows scribe to candidate suffering from writer's cramp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 11:56 IST
SC allows scribe to candidate suffering from writer's cramp
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has allowed a judicial services aspirant suffering from writer's cramp to get a scribe to write his preliminary examination for civil judges in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Dhananjay Kumar, the candidate, approached the top court, saying his request to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission for a scribe was rejected on April 20, just days ahead of the scheduled test.

He urged the court to allow him a scribe as he suffers from writer's cramp and submitted a certificate from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, dated September 25, 2017, about his condition.

Writer's cramp is a task-specific movement disorder that manifests itself as abnormal postures and unwanted muscle spasms that interfere with motor performance while writing.

The court noted the submission by advocate Namit Saxena, appearing Kumar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud then issued a notice to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and the state government seeking a response on why Kumar's request for a scribe was rejected. It directed them to file a response by May 12.

''We issue an ad interim direction to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, which is in-charge of conducting the examination, to ensure that a scribe is provided to the petitioner for the ensuing examination. This shall be without prejudice to the rights and conditions of the parties and subject to such further orders as may be passed by this court,'' the bench, comprising Justice PS Narasimha, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023