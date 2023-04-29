Punjab Vigilance bureau arrests forest guard in bribery case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has said it has arrested a forest guard, posted in the Moga district, in a bribery case. Amarjit Kaur was arrested on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, the bureau said in a statement. The complainant, Gurmit Singh of Mangewala village in Moga, had alleged that Kaur had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 each from him and his neighbour for not imposing a fine for laying water pipes in forest land.

The complainant further alleged that the deal was struck at Rs 10,000 each.

The complainant recorded the entire conversation about the bribe on his mobile phone.

A team of the bureau laid a trap and arrested Kaur while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. A case has been registered against the woman employee, the statement said.

