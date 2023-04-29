Left Menu

Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized; man and woman arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 13:36 IST
Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized; man and woman arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday arrested a man and a woman in suburban Bandra and recovered MD, a banned synthetic drug, worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh from them, a police official said.

As part of a special anti-drug drive, the crime branch’s unit six intercepted two persons, later identified as Hasan Sheikh (29) and Padma Patil (45), near Rang Sharda Hotel, the official said.

During a search, they recovered 36 grams of MD from them, he said.

During a similar drive in Ghatkopar, the crime branch recovered charas worth nearly Rs 77,000 from one Abdul Sheikh (57) at Amrut Nagar locality, the official said.

The accused persons in both cases have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023