Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized; man and woman arrested

The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday arrested a man and a woman in suburban Bandra and recovered MD, a banned synthetic drug, worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh from them, a police official said.

As part of a special anti-drug drive, the crime branch’s unit six intercepted two persons, later identified as Hasan Sheikh (29) and Padma Patil (45), near Rang Sharda Hotel, the official said.

During a search, they recovered 36 grams of MD from them, he said.

During a similar drive in Ghatkopar, the crime branch recovered charas worth nearly Rs 77,000 from one Abdul Sheikh (57) at Amrut Nagar locality, the official said.

The accused persons in both cases have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), he added.

