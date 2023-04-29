Maha: Security guard dies in slab collapse

A security guard was killed after a portion of a slab collapsed on him at an under-construction college in Nagpur on Saturday, a police official said. The incident occurred at the School of Scholars (SOS) College in the Wanadongri area of Nagpur, said the official from Hingna police station. Victim Ravindra Umredkar was on duty at the time of the accident. He got trapped under the debris and died on the spot, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

