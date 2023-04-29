Left Menu

Maha: Godown collapses in Bhiwandi; several feared trapped, four rescue

29-04-2023
A ground-plus-two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, trapping several people living and working on the premises, four of whom have been rescued, a civic official said.

Massive rescue and relief operations are underway at the site in Valpada in Mankoli, with one team each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Thane Disaster Response Force having arrived and another NDRF team on the way, District Disaster Control Cell chief Anita Jawanjal told PTI.

Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said four families resided on the upper floors and several labourers worked on the ground floor of the ground-plus-two storey building in Wardhaman Compound that collapsed at around 1.45 pm.

He said fire brigade personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

Many persons are feared trapped in the debris, Sawant said.

