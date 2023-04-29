Woman tied to pole, beaten up over land dispute in UP's Sambhal, 10 arrested

A woman was tied to a pole and beaten up allegedly by five people over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Ten people including two women have been arrested in this connection, police said.

On Friday, a video of the incident surfaced on social media following which Syoraj, Bhure, Viroj, Sherry and a woman, Manju, were arrested, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

In the video, these five people were seen beating Sunita, a resident of Virkwari village, in front of her seven-year-old daughter, police said.

On April 26, the woman filed a complaint and an FIR was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rajnesh, Rajkumar, Raju, Rishipal alias Chhote and two unknown, they said.

Later the four people named in the FIR and a woman, Tejwati, were also arrested, police said. After the video was posted on the internet, police added the IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),342 (wrongful confinement),147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) to the FIR, the SP said.

During the investigation, it was found that there was a land dispute going on between the two sides, the SP said.

