West Bengal: Sand-loaded truck kills two in North 24 Parganas

Two persons were killed after being hit by a truck in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened on Basanti Highway near Laugachi in Haroa police station area, they said.

Two van-rickshaw drivers were waiting on the roadside when the driver of the truck loaded with sand lost control and hit them, they added.

When taken to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Arun Naskar and Shibnath Naskar, both in their 30s.

A case was filed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the truck driver was detained.

