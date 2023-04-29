Left Menu

206 people arrested in Mumbai police's anti-drugs drive in five days

The police have also registered cases against 4,276 people and razed 866 unlicensed tobacco shops in a crackdown under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act COTPA, the official said.

At least 206 people were arrested in 161 drug-related cases during a special drive conducted by the Mumbai police in the last five days, an official said on Saturday. The police have also registered cases against 4,276 people and razed 866 unlicensed tobacco shops in a crackdown under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA), the official said. The city police began an anti-drugs drive earlier this week and the operation will continue in the coming days, he said.

In the last five days, 206 people have been arrested in 161 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

At least 48 persons were arrested in the last 24 hours alone and drugs such as mephedrone, ganja, charas, and heroin, among other banned substances, were seized from them, he said. As many as 881 cases were registered under the COTPA and 241 illegal tobacco shops were demolished in the last 24 hours, the official added.

