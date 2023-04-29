Militant associate held in J-K’s Kupwara

Security forces on Saturday arrested an associate of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The man was nabbed from Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district during routine checking, they said.

One hand grenade and other incriminating material were seized from his possession, a police spokesman said.

The man was identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Amargarh, Tarathpora, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhat was working as a terrorist associate for proscribed terror outfit JeM, the spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation initiated.

