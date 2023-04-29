Left Menu

Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes Haryana man of Rs 3 lakh

Haryana Police arrested a fraudster from Bihar for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3 lakh by posing as his relative from abroad, a police spokesperson said on Saturday. They ask them for money saying they are in trouble and need money to get out of the situation, they said.Worried about their relatives, the victims transfer the money to the accounts provided by these fraudsters.

Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes Haryana man of Rs 3 lakh
Haryana Police arrested a fraudster from Bihar for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3 lakh by posing as his relative from abroad, a police spokesperson said on Saturday. According to the police, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, received a call from a person posing as his NRI relative who asked him for money citing some emergency.

As soon as the victim realized that he had been cheated, he immediately filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal, the spokesperson said.

The accused was traced and arrested from Bihar, police said, adding that the investigation revealed that he was part of a larger cyber fraud network.

These fraudsters target such victims by posing as their NRI relatives. They ask them for money saying they are in trouble and need money to get out of the situation, they said.

Worried about their relatives, the victims transfer the money to the accounts provided by these fraudsters. This is what happened in Hardeep Singh’s case, police said.

“Cybercrime operates on social engineering. To stop this, there is a need for better cyber training and awareness among the public. The state police is organizing cyber awareness programmes in each district,” said OP Singh, Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

