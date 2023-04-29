Left Menu

5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose- ABC News

Five people including an 8-year-old child were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police and authorities. The shooting took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 18:16 IST
5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose- ABC News
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Five people including an 8-year-old child were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police and authorities.

The shooting took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added. Officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff's office received a call about harassment from Cleveland at around 11:31 p.m. local time but when they reached the scene they found several victims who had been shot, ABC reported.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's office told the broadcaster that the suspect was a Mexican man who was intoxicated, armed, and on the run. The Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police did not disclose the identity of the victims or their possible relationship to the suspect, but said that they were all from Honduras, the ABC report said. The shootings all took place in one home, with four victims declared dead at the scene and the fifth declared dead after being taken to the hospital, the report added.

The youngest of those killed was 8 years old with two female victims found on top of two surviving children, the report said, citing authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023