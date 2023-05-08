World News Roundup: Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday; China and U.S. see need to stabilise relations and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday

Russia launched its biggest swarm of drones for months against Ukraine on Monday, the eve of Russia's May 9 holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany, which Kyiv marked a day earlier in a symbolic new break with Moscow. Kyiv's mayor said Russia had fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets, including 36 at the capital, all of which had been shot down. Debris hit apartments and other buildings, injuring at least five people in the capital.

China and U.S. see need to stabilise relations

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday it is imperative to stabilise Sino-U.S. relations after a series of "erroneous words and deeds" threw ties back into a deep freeze.

Qin, in a meeting in Beijing with U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns, stressed in particular that the United States must correct its handling of the Taiwan issue and stop the hollowing out of the "one China" principle.

Analysis-In Turkey, an election reckoning for the rise and fall of Erdogan's economy

If Turks oust President Tayyip Erdogan in elections this month it will largely be because of an economic reversal that saw their prosperity, equality and ability to meet basic needs start to tumble midway through his two-decade reign. The May 14 vote, which lands during the Turkish Republic's centenary year, is Erdogan's biggest test yet. Some polls show he is trailing an opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who would reverse his unorthodox and heavy-handed economic policies.

Syrians split over government readmission into Arab League

Syrian factions have given mixed reactions to an Arab League decision to lift the suspension on Syria's membership after more than a decade of isolation, underscoring the deep rifts cut into the country by years of bloodshed. The decision on Sunday by foreign ministers of Arab League countries consolidates a regional push to normalise ties with President Bashar al-Assad, whose country was suspended from the body in 2011 following his crackdown against the opposition.

Ukraine farms lose workers to war, complicating a tough harvest

Dutchman Kees Huizinga has faced many challenges in the two decades he has spent as a farmer in Ukraine. Russia's invasion has thrown up one challenge he never expected. Around 40 of his 350 workers have signed up to fight in the war, and the replacements he has found lack their experience. Huizinga fears this could mean a fall in grain and milk yields, and with them a drop in his income.

Indians return home from camps in riot-hit northeast

Indian security personnel are escorting back to their homes thousands of people who fled to temporary camps after rioting and ethnic clashes in the northeast that killed about 70 people last week, officials said on Monday. Fierce fighting broke out in the state of Manipur bordering Myanmar when members of about 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over the economic benefits and reservation status extended to some tribes.

After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal

China is hammering out details with Singapore on a bilateral visa-free travel arrangement, according to Beijing's embassy, a move that could boost arrivals in the city-state from what was its biggest pre-pandemic tourism market. There were 3.6 million Chinese visitors to Singapore in 2019, more than any other country, who spent a combined S$4.1 billion ($3.09 billion).

First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election

Turkish university student Yunus Efe has known only one leader of his country - Tayyip Erdogan. As he prepares to vote for the first time in elections this month, the 22-year-old says it is time for change. Efe is one of more than 6 million first-time voters expected to cast ballots in the May 14 election. Roughly 10% of the electorate, their votes could prove critical in deciding whether Erdogan's rule continues into a third decade or comes to an end.

Joint Philippines-U.S. patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy

Joint patrols between the Philippines and the United States in the South China Sea may begin later this year, a top diplomat said on Monday, just days after Washington clarified its commitment to defend Manila from an attack at sea. Discussions were continuing on the joint maritime patrols, which were announced in February, said Philippine ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Sudanese pin hopes on Jeddah talks between warring factions

Sudanese are pinning their hopes on talks in Jeddah between envoys of warring factions to end bloodshed that has killed hundreds and triggered a mass exodus, but there is no sign lasting relief will come anytime soon. There has been no word on the progress of the talks which began on Saturday between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi Red Sea port city.

