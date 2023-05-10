Left Menu

Rane exhorts states to work towards promotion of MSMEs to boost job creationBIZ-MSME-RANERane exhorts states to work towards promotion of MSMEs to boost job creationNew'

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday exhorted states and Union Territories to work towards promotion and development of Indias MSMEs to boost income and employment in the sector and contribute towards the countrys economic growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:08 IST
Rane exhorts states to work towards promotion of MSMEs to boost job creationBIZ-MSME-RANERane exhorts states to work towards promotion of MSMEs to boost job creationNew'

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday exhorted states and Union Territories to work towards promotion and development of India's MSMEs to boost income and employment in the sector and contribute towards the country's economic growth. The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises was addressing the first meeting of the National MSME Council here. The National MSME Council has been set up to work as an administrative and functional body to oversee inter-Central Ministerial/Departmental co-ordination, Centre State synergies and advise / monitor progress on the reforms mandated in the MSME sector including the RAMP programme. ''Addressing the participants, The Minister exhorted all the states / UTs to work towards promotion and development of MSME Sector so that their efforts could result in increase in income and employment in the sector and contribute towards country's economic growth,'' an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023