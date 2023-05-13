Left Menu

Two drivers charred to death after vehicles catch fire

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:06 IST
Drivers of a truck and a tanker were burnt alive when their vehicles caught fire after a collision in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said.

The cleaner of the truck received severe burn injuries in the incident that occurred in the Sindhari area on the Barmer-Bikaner highway, they said.

A tanker carrying oil from Gujarat to Panipat collided with a truck travelling towards Gudhamalani from Balotra. The vehicles caught fire and the drivers got stuck and were burnt alive, police said.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Om Singh and tanker driver Rakesh Meena, they said.

Truck cleaner Devi Singh received critical burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

