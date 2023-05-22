Left Menu

Travancore Ayurveda Expands in Bangalore with Its 13th Clinic in Kalyan Nagar

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:55 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Travancore Ayurveda, an established panchakarma clinic chain in South India, opens its 13th Ayurvedic clinic at Kalyan Nagar, the 3rd clinic in Bengaluru. Travancore Ayurveda has existed since 2014 and is the best-rated effective treatment center for various ailments. Travancore Ayurveda have has thirteen clinics and two multi-brand ayurvedic pharmacies across Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Travancore Ayurveda also has its own proprietary and classical medicines under its banner.

Dr. N V Krishnamurthy, the Director and Chief Consultant of Prajna Kuteera, an eminent personality in Ayurveda, Dr. Vijaykumar Dhandavati Math, HOD of Panchakarma of TMAE Society's Ayurveda College, Hosapete. Adv Abraham. K. Simon, Founder and Director, Medcross, a leading pharma distribution company, Radha Girish - Head of Global Support of a multi-national corporate and Harindhra Shetty, Honorary Secretary of HBCC Club, Bengaluru, were the chief guests at the inauguration function and they have graced the occasion by lighting the lamp.

Dr. Smita KattiGotur, Head of Practice and Governance, Travancore Ayurveda said, "Our objective is to provide the best of ayurvedic treatments to patients with utmost authenticity in very traditional and hygienic facilities. In our journey of providing the best of Ayurveda to most of the people, we are making our best efforts to provide clinics as nearest as possible for people to avail the services and treatments." Dr. Smita also emphasized the need for more trained and certified professionals in the industry.

"As a part of our expansion plans, we have chosen Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru and we assure that we will provide the best services and treatments for the residents of Kalyan Nagar and other nearby residential areas which are gaining tremendous popularity," Dr. Smita added.

About Travancore Ayurveda Travancore Ayurveda was founded in 2014 by well-experienced professionals and Doctors with the objective of providing best quality authentic Ayurveda Panchakarma treatments, designed at state-of-the-art facilities to provide the best blend of traditional ambience and hygiene.

Travancore Ayurveda is a Kerala Ayurvedic panchakarma clinic chain in India with over 180 employees including 20 expert doctors and best trained support staff. Travancore Ayurveda is the first NABH Accredited clinic in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and has won various prestigious awards for its unique successful treatments.

Travancore Ayurveda provides treatments and medicines for most of the chronic ailments such as stress management, skin diseases, pain management, infertility, post-natal care, Arthritis, spondylitis and a variety of wellness therapies to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, please visit: www.travancoreayurveda.com

