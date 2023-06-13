World News Roundup: UK police arrest murder suspect after three found dead on Nottingham streets; Taiwan civil defence handbook includes tips on identifying Chinese soldiers and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China says US eagerness to engage is an 'illusion'

A Chinese state-affiliated social media commentator accused the United States on Tuesday of playing tricks and creating an "illusion" that it is eager to engage, days before an expected visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The lead up to the high-stakes visit has been marred by new U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and scathing Chinese questioning of Washington's sincerity in improving badly frayed ties.

Seven die as cyclone barrels towards western India, Pakistan

Four boys drowned in rough seas off the western Indian financial hub of Mumbai on Tuesday as India and Pakistan began evacuating people from coastal areas, two days before a cyclone is expected to make landfall. Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to land around Thursday evening between Mandvi in India's Gujarat province and Karachi in southern Pakistan.

Russia kills 11 in strike on Ukraine; Kyiv says troops make gains

A Russian missile strike killed at least 11 people in an apartment building and a warehouse in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's home town on Tuesday, while Moscow's forces yielded ground in the early stages of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Residents sobbed outside the burnt-out apartment block and smoke billowed after the early-morning attack in Kryvyi Rih, a half-hour drive from the huge reservoir emptied last week by the destruction of a dam that flooded a swathe of southern Ukraine.

UK police arrest murder suspect after three found dead on Nottingham streets

British police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead on the street in the central English city of Nottingham and three were in hospital after an attempt to run them over with a van. Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the centre of the city just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where someone driving a van had tried to run over three people.

Titan of Cameroon's opposition politics John Fru Ndi dies at 81

Veteran Cameroonian opposition leader John Fru Ndi, who for decades fought to topple long-standing president Paul Biya at the ballot box, has died aged 81, his party said. Fru Ndi, who dominated the opposition in the Central African country for a generation and was arrested and kidnapped for his politics, had been suffering from a long illness, the Social Democratic Front (SDF) said in a statement overnight.

US lawmakers call for S.Africa to lose summit over Russia ties

A group of U.S. lawmakers is calling for a U.S.-Africa trade summit planned for later this year to be moved from South Africa in response to what they said was the country's "deepening military relationship" with Russia. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials, they also suggested South Africa is in danger of losing its benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) - Washington's flagship trade programme.

'Goodbye President': Berlusconi fans pay tribute to late leader

Supporters of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi gathered outside his villa near Milan on a rainy Tuesday morning to honour the billionaire who dominated Italy's politics, business and soccer world for nearly three decades. Berlusconi aged 86, three days after his readmission to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he had spent a month and a half in April-May to treat a lung infection and a chronic form of leukaemia.

Trump to face charges in Florida court in classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was due to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. It will be the second courtroom visit for Trump since April, when he pleaded not guilty to charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Taiwan civil defence handbook includes tips on identifying Chinese soldiers

Taiwan's military released an updated civil defence handbook on Tuesday that for the first time includes a section on how to tell the difference between Chinese and Taiwanese soldiers based on their uniforms, camouflage and insignia. Taiwan unveiled the handbook last year amid a rise in tensions with Beijing and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, detailing how to find bomb shelters, water and food supplies via smartphone apps, as well as tips for preparing emergency first aid kits.

Romanian prosecutors change human trafficking charge against Andrew Tate

Romanian prosecutors said on Tuesday that social media influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects were being investigated for human trafficking in continued form, saying it was a more serious crime than separate counts of trafficking. The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they have denied.

