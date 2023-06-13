US Domestic News Roundup: Trump arrives in Florida to face charges, maintains lead in poll; Body recovered from rubble of Philadelphia I-95 highway collapse and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity. Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes' viewership around the world, a press release said. DCP is co-owned by Eldridge and Penske Media.

Athletics-Former world 100m champion Bowie died from childbirth complications - reports

Former 100 metres world champion Tori Bowie died from complications during childbirth, U.S. media reported. The American, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Rio Games in 2016 and was crowned world champion a year later, died on May 3 at the age of 32.

Body recovered from rubble of Philadelphia I-95 highway collapse

Human remains were recovered on Monday from a fallen overpass on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia as crews removed concrete debris from the site of a fiery weekend highway collapse that closed a stretch of one of the busiest traffic corridors along the U.S. East Coast. The section of I-95 was shut down in both directions after a tanker truck hauling gasoline caught fire on Sunday, causing the concrete to buckle and collapse. Authorities have not said precisely how the fuel was ignited.

Trump arrives in Florida to face charges, maintains lead in poll

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday to face federal criminal charges, while a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found a vast majority of his fellow Republicans believe the case to be politically motivated. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, is scheduled to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) for an initial appearance in the case.

Ten people shot in Denver after city's NBA team wins championship

Ten people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver, Colorado early on Tuesday after basketball fans poured onto city streets to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship, police said. A suspect, who was among the wounded, was taken into custody after the shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street. The shooting left three people in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a series of tweets.

U.S. suspends asylum appointments in Texas border city after extortion reports

U.S. asylum appointments at a dangerous Texas-Mexico border crossing can no longer be scheduled via an online app following reports that migrants face extortion in Mexico. Advocates for migrants in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo, just across the border from Laredo, were informed of the suspension by a U.S. consular official, a June 2 message reviewed by Reuters showed. No reason for the change was stated.

Trump to face charges in Florida court in classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was due to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. It will be the second courtroom visit for Trump since April, when he pleaded not guilty to charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

'Speedy trial' promised by special counsel in Trump case may not go so fast

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has said former President Donald Trump will have a "speedy trial" in Miami on a 37-count indictment charging him with willfully retaining classified government records and obstructing justice. But the complexities of handling highly classified evidence, the degree to which Trump's legal team challenges the government's pre-trial motions, and the way the judge manages the schedule could all lead to a trial that is anything but swift, legal experts say.

McCarthy, US House hardliners reach deal to allow votes

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement on Monday with an insurgent group of Republican conservative hardliners that will allow legislation to move forward this week, following a standoff that had paralyzed the chamber for days. But the lawmakers, including members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, warned that they could block other measures in the House of Representatives, unless they see progress toward a "power-sharing" deal with McCarthy that would bolster their influence, particularly over spending.

U.S. officials call spy program key to big cases, but give few details

Senior U.S. government officials warned on Tuesday of serious national security risks if a key surveillance program set to expire this year isn't renewed, but declined to share specifics of cases in which it had been useful. Enacted in 2008, the Section 702 statute of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) allows U.S. agencies to conduct warrantless searches of information of non-Americans living outside the United States, which includes communications carried out via U.S. telecom or email providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)