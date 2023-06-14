HC forms investigation team to probe unnatural death of IIT-Kharagpur student Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday formed an'

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday formed an investigation team led by ADG (Headquarters) K Jayaraman to probe the unnatural death of IIT-Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, whose body was found in his hostel room on October 14 last year.

The father of the third-year student had moved the high court seeking formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Ahmed. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the appointment of ADG (Headquarters) K Jayaraman to lead the investigation in the matter.

The court said the ADG will be assisted by Susanta Dhar, a retired senior officer of the homicide division of Kolkata Police, and that he will also act as a liaison with the investigating officer.

Justice Mantha appointed Kaushik Basak, officer in-charge, homicide division, state CID, as the new investigating officer, who will function under the supervision and guidance of Jayaraman.

The court directed that the newly appointed investigating team may select other officers to assist it and form sub-teams to expedite the probe.

''In view of serious omissions in the first post-mortem report and the misdirection of the earlier investigation, this court permits the newly appointed investigating team to, if necessary, conduct a truth serum and narco analysis test on any of the witnesses or persons they deem necessary to throw light on the incident,'' it said.

Justice Mantha, who had ordered the exhumation and second post-mortem of the dead body of Ahmed, had during the previous hearing on June 7 said the court is surprised that the first post-mortem doctors missed out on a vital and important aspect - injury marks on the back of the head.

The court also directed on Wednesday that the body of Ahmed, who hailed from Assam's Tinsukia district, be forthwith sent back to Dibrugarh within three days.

