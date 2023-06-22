Following are the to foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN25 US-WHITE HOUSE-DINNER 2NDLD MODI **** US President, First Lady host intimate dinner for PM Modi at White House Washington: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House, signalling the warm friendship between the two countries. **** US-INDIA-GE-LD TEJAS **** GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL for joint production of fighter jet engines in India Washington: In a landmark announcement, GE Aerospace on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II -- Tejas.

FGN42 CHINA-RESTAURANT-3DLD EXPLOSION **** 31 killed in massive explosion at barbecue restaurant in China, nine held Beijing/Yinchuan: At least 31 people were killed and seven others injured when a massive cooking gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China on the eve of the Drago Boat festival, official media reported on Thursday. **** FGN34 US-INDIA-OFFICIAL **** PM Modi's visit will affirm deep, close partnership between India and US: White House Washington: The Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will strengthen the shared commitment to a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region and affirm the deep and close partnership between the two largest democracies of the world, the White House said hours before the formal welcome ceremony for the Indian leader on the White House lawns. **** FGN11 US-MODI-LD CEO MEET **** PM Modi invites Micron to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited American chip maker Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India as the country provides competitive advantages in various parts of the product's supply chain. **** FGN3 US-STATE DINNER-JILL BIDEN **** After years of strengthening ties, US-India partnership deep, expansive: Jill Biden Washington: First Lady Jill Biden said after years of strengthening ties, the US-India partnership is deep and expansive as the two countries jointly tackle global challenges. **** FGN30 US-INDIA-DEFENCE-DEALS **** Major defence deals to be announced as India, US enter next-generation partnership: White House Washington: The historic summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden will result in some major defence agreements, including an unprecedented deal on co-producing jet engines, the White House said on Thursday, asserting that bilateral ties have entered the next generation. **** FGN38 LANKA-FISHERMEN-LD ARREST **** 22 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lanka's territorial waters: Sri Lanka Navy Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 22 Indian fishermen on board four trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters northwest of Delft Island, Jaffna, officials said on Thursday. **** FGN36 US-INDIA-ARTEMIS ACCORDS **** India to sign Artemis Accords, send joint mission to ISS says White House Washington: India has decided to join the Artemis Accords, which brings like-minded countries together on civil space exploration, and NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024, the White House said Thursday.

FGN35 US-INDIA-DRONES **** Biden and Modi to announce the deal on armed drones: White House Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will on Thursday announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 ''Reaper'' armed drones by India, the White House has said, a move which would further bolster India's national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China.

FGN32 US-INDIA-CONSULATES **** US intends to open consulates in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and India in Seattle: White House Washington: The US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle to boost people-to-people relationships, a senior White House official said on Thursday. **** FGN26 US-MODI-4THLD NSF VISIT **** 'Pipeline of talent' needed for India, US to maintain momentum of growth: PM Modi Washington: To maintain the momentum of growth, a ''pipeline of talent'' is needed for India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event here to highlight the two nations' shared priorities around education and workforce. **** FGN47 US-MODI-JILL BIDEN-EDUCATION **** Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the US: Jill Biden Washington: Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the US, First Lady Jill Biden has said as she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing an opportunity to all Indians, especially girls, to pursue education and enhance their skills. **** FGN24 BIZ-US-PM-DIAMOND **** PM Modi gifts eco-friendly lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the US for a three-day state visit, has gifted an eco-friendly lab-grown 7.5 carat diamond, placed in Kashmir's exquisite Papier mâché box, to the US First Lady Jill Biden. **** FGN23 MODI-BIDEN-GIFT **** PM Modi's gift to President Biden highlights India's traditional respect for experience Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted US President Joe Biden a special sandalwood box which highlights the value and respect Indian tradition associates with experience, officials said. **** FGN21 US-MODI-BIDEN-LD TALKS **** PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with US President Biden before high-level talks: White House Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space and critical technologies. **** FGN14 US-STATE DINNER-LD MENU **** Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on White House State dinner menu for PM Modi Washington: Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the State dinner being hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House's South Lawn on Thursday. **** FGN50 PAK-IMF-MEET **** Pakistan PM meets IMF director in a last-ditch effort to get bailout Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday as the cash-strapped country made a last-ditch effort to get a much-needed loan from the global lender, a media report said. **** PY PY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)