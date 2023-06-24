Maha: Lawyer booked for cheating two job-seekers of Rs 6 lakhREG – MH CHEATING KALYAN Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) The city pol'

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:00 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday registered an offence against a lawyer for allegedly cheating two people of Rs 6 lakh with promise of jobs, an official said.

The accused had allegedly taken Rs 4 lakh from a man by promising to get him a job in the Railways and duped another man of Rs 2 lakh by promising him employment in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. The accused went untraceable after taking money from the complainants and when he was tracked down, he threatened to file a fake case against them, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in this connection.

