Maha: Lawyer booked for cheating two job-seekers of Rs 6 lakhREG – MH CHEATING KALYAN Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) The city pol'
- Country:
- India
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday registered an offence against a lawyer for allegedly cheating two people of Rs 6 lakh with promise of jobs, an official said.
The accused had allegedly taken Rs 4 lakh from a man by promising to get him a job in the Railways and duped another man of Rs 2 lakh by promising him employment in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. The accused went untraceable after taking money from the complainants and when he was tracked down, he threatened to file a fake case against them, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in this connection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Rs 2
- Maharashtra's
- Railways
- Rs 4
ALSO READ
Exchange of Rs 2,000 notes: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea challenging RBI decision
SC declines urgent listing of plea challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 note exchange sans proof
Maha: Fire at residential building in Thane; none hurt
Life insurers witness 4 pc decline in new biz premium to Rs 23,477.8 cr in May
Ozone Overseas secures Rs 250 crore growth capital from Nuvama Private Equity