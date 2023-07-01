Left Menu

Kidnapped Mexican security staff freed after three-day search

A group of Mexican state security ministry employees were freed on Friday after being kidnapped earlier this week in the southern state of Chiapas, the ministry said, following a three-day search. "All of them are OK," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 05:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 05:33 IST
A group of Mexican state security ministry employees were freed on Friday after being kidnapped earlier this week in the southern state of Chiapas, the ministry said, following a three-day search.

"All of them are OK," a spokesperson for the ministry said. On Wednesday, state security official Gabriela Zepeda Soto had issued a statement saying that 16 employees, all men, had been kidnapped by an armed group on a highway near the state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez.

More than 1,000 federal and state agents joined the search, the statement said, and two people were detained earlier this week. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Chiapas' security ministry had said the employees were not police officers but administration workers, adding that "nothing like this has ever happened."

The motive of the kidnapping as well as the conditions of their release remain unclear.

