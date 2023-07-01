Canada Revenue Agency investigating employees over pandemic benefits - Globe and Mail

The Canada Revenue Agency is investigating about 600 of its employees in a review of cases in which employees may have inappropriately received pandemic benefits payments, the Globe and Mail said on Friday.

Twenty employees were no longer with the agency, the newspaper said.

The number of employees who could be let go as a result of the review could increase, the report quoted the CRA as saying in an announcement late on Friday.

