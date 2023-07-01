Left Menu

Bengal governor may visit violence-hit Dinhata on Saturday

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 01-07-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 08:56 IST
Bengal governor may visit violence-hit Dinhata on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose is likely to visit the violence-hit areas of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, where a man was killed during an incident of firing on June 27 ahead of the panchayat elections, an official source said.

Bose, who is on a trip to the northern districts of the state, may meet the family members of the deceased and also talk to the witnesses of the clash at Dinhata, he said.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the incident of firing during a clash between two groups of people at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday morning.

At least four people were detained for their alleged involvement in the killing, a senior police officer said.

Describing himself as the "ground zero governor", Bose on Thursday said he would continue visiting violence-hit areas to have first-hand knowledge of what is happening. Widespread violence over the filing of nominations for the rural polls has left at least eight people dead and several injured in various parts of the state last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023