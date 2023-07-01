Canada Revenue Agency investigating 600 employees over pandemic benefits -Globe and Mail

The Canada Revenue Agency is investigating about 600 of its employees in a review of cases in which workers may have inappropriately received pandemic benefits payments, the Globe and Mail said on Friday.

Twenty employees are no longer with the tax agency and more may depart, the newspaper quoted the CRA as saying. The CRA said 600 employees represent less than 1% of its total workforce, according to the paper.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit was rolled out in 2020 to offer broad support to millions of Canadians who lost their jobs amid coronavirus shutdowns. The CRA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

