Left Menu

Kin of AP blast victims seek compensation from pharmaceutical company

Relatives of two persons who died in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district are demanding compensation from the employer. They are demanding compensation from the company side, a police official said on Saturday.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-07-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 10:59 IST
Kin of AP blast victims seek compensation from pharmaceutical company
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Relatives of two persons who died in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district are demanding compensation from the employer. The duo succumbed to chemical burns they suffered in the blast at Sahiti Pharma company while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. ''Around 30 relatives of the deceased persons are at the company now. They are demanding compensation from the company side,'' a police official said on Saturday. The government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the deceased persons.

Meanwhile, four injured persons were shifted from KGH Hospital to Indus Hospital for better treatment, said Anakapalli district superintendent of police K. V. Murali Krishna, adding that one person continues to undergo ICU treatment at KGH Hospital. The company officials are in touch with the family members of the injured persons to provide support for their treatment. Further, he said the company has insured its employees and there are hopes of receiving some compensation through insurance as well.

There were 35 people in the plant when the explosion occurred and most of them escaped unhurt.

The blast occurred while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant of the pharma company at Atchutapuram special economic zone (SEZ) around 11.45 AM on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023