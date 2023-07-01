Kin of AP blast victims seek compensation from pharmaceutical company

Relatives of two persons who died in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district are demanding compensation from the employer. The duo succumbed to chemical burns they suffered in the blast at Sahiti Pharma company while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. ''Around 30 relatives of the deceased persons are at the company now. They are demanding compensation from the company side,'' a police official said on Saturday. The government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the deceased persons.

Meanwhile, four injured persons were shifted from KGH Hospital to Indus Hospital for better treatment, said Anakapalli district superintendent of police K. V. Murali Krishna, adding that one person continues to undergo ICU treatment at KGH Hospital. The company officials are in touch with the family members of the injured persons to provide support for their treatment. Further, he said the company has insured its employees and there are hopes of receiving some compensation through insurance as well.

There were 35 people in the plant when the explosion occurred and most of them escaped unhurt.

The blast occurred while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant of the pharma company at Atchutapuram special economic zone (SEZ) around 11.45 AM on Friday.

