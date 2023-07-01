Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 11:37 IST
- Country:
- China
A Chinese military delegation visited the Britain and France from June 24 to Saturday to discuss the development of bilateral defence relations, China's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.
The delegation of the People's Liberation Army's defence strategy consultation exchanged in-depth views on international and regional security issues of common concern, and enhanced mutual understanding and trust, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- France
- Britain
- Ministry of Defence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cheap 'like cabbage' apartments in some Chinese cities draw buyers, and caution
China calls European Parliament's Hong Kong resolutions 'publicity stunt'
Japan: Chinese industrial researcher arrested for data leak to China-based firm
Change in China's stance on debt restructuring for Sri Lanka in 2023 unlikely: Report
Micron to invest $603 mln in factory in China's Xian over next few years