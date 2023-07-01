Arvind Kejriwal condoles with Maharashtra bus accident victims' kin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana. ''The bus accident happened in Buldhana, Maharashtra is tragic. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident, we are with them at this time of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

At least 25 passengers were charred to death after a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday morning. The private bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into the divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja and caught fire, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)