Left Menu

Shahbad Dairy murder: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against accused Sahil

A city sessions court Saturday took cognisance of the Delhi Polices charge sheet against Sahil Khan, the man who repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view in the national capitals Shahbad Dairy locality on May 28.Additional Sessions Judge Richa Gusain Solanki, who is also the presiding POCSO court judge, took cognisance of the 640-page charge sheet and listed the matter for further proceedings on July 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 16:47 IST
Shahbad Dairy murder: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against accused Sahil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A city sessions court Saturday took cognisance of the Delhi Police's charge sheet against Sahil Khan, the man who repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view in the national capital's Shahbad Dairy locality on May 28.

Additional Sessions Judge Richa Gusain Solanki, who is also the presiding POCSO court judge, took cognisance of the 640-page charge sheet and listed the matter for further proceedings on July 20. Sahil Khan, an AC mechanic had brutally killed Sakshi, with whom he was claimed to have been in a relationship earlier, after she publicly rebuffed him. The charge sheet said the accused had committed a premeditated murder.

Sahil Khan has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with the provisions of the Arms Act.

The horrifying murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her.

She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said.

The final report was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Richa Gusain Solanki on June 27.

Sahil Khan has also been charged under section 12 of POCSO Act (punishment for committing sexual harassment upon a child) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023