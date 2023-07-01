UP: 2 teens drown in rainwater-filled ditch

Two teenagers drowned in a ditch waterlogged with rainwater in the Bisauli area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Ajay Pratap Singh said one Furkan (13) and Yamin (14) residents of Apura village on Bisauli were going to their fields on Saturday morning when they stepped into a ditch filled with rainwater and drowned. The locals along with police personnel recovered the bodies almost two hours later. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

The said ditch was dug to construct an underpass for the under-construction Ganga expressway. Enraged over the incident, the locals staged a protest against the administration. The demonstration was called off following the assurance of giving ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased by the senior officials.

