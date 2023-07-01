Village priest killed in UP's Aligarh

A 75-year-old priest was allegedly strangulated to death by unidentified persons and his body was recovered on Saturday morning from a village temple in the Gangiri area here, police said. The incident took place in Nagoa village here where the accused allegedly strangled Ramdas and tried burning his body, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the temple to ward off any anger among the villagers, Naithani said.

The matter is being probed and a case has been lodged against unknown persons, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)