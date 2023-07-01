Dal Khalsa activists detained over protest against KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar's killing

Several activists of radical outfit Dal Khalsa were detained by Punjab Police near the Golden Temple here on Saturday. The activists led by Parmjit Singh Mand were on their way to the office of the country's external intelligence agency RAW to lodge their protest over the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara by unidentified men on June 19 in Canada. Nijjar was designated a 'terrorist' by India under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020 and his property in the country was attacked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September that year. He had allegedly also worked closely with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice. Meanwhile, the protesters also raised pro-Khalistan slogans during their demonstration. Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said 82 activists of the outfit were arrested by police.

