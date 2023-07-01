Left Menu

Mumbai police arrest two in theft cases; recover valuables worth more than Rs 12 lakh

He is a repeat offender, assistant police inspector API of RCF police station Kiran Mandare said.In a similar case, the Amboli police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old woman, who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 4.13 lakh from a house, another official said.The accused woman, who was employed as a house help, had committed the theft between April and June.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:01 IST
Mumbai police arrest two in theft cases; recover valuables worth more than Rs 12 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons in connection with different cases of theft and recovered stolen valuables worth more than Rs 12 lakh from their possession, an official said on Saturday.

The RCF police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly entered a house and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.51 lakh, the official said.

During the probe, the police recovered valuables worth Rs 6.88 lakh, which he had stolen from houses in the past, he said.

“We have recovered 39 valuables, foreign currency, 16 mobile phones, and other items from the accused. He is a repeat offender,” assistant police inspector (API) of RCF police station Kiran Mandare said.

In a similar case, the Amboli police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old woman, who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 4.13 lakh from a house, another official said.

The accused woman, who was employed as a house help, had committed the theft between April and June. She was nabbed based on technical evidence and the stolen jewellery was recovered from her, he said.

The two accused have been arrested under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023