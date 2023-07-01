Mumbai police arrest two in theft cases; recover valuables worth more than Rs 12 lakh

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons in connection with different cases of theft and recovered stolen valuables worth more than Rs 12 lakh from their possession, an official said on Saturday.

The RCF police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly entered a house and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.51 lakh, the official said.

During the probe, the police recovered valuables worth Rs 6.88 lakh, which he had stolen from houses in the past, he said.

“We have recovered 39 valuables, foreign currency, 16 mobile phones, and other items from the accused. He is a repeat offender,” assistant police inspector (API) of RCF police station Kiran Mandare said.

In a similar case, the Amboli police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old woman, who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 4.13 lakh from a house, another official said.

The accused woman, who was employed as a house help, had committed the theft between April and June. She was nabbed based on technical evidence and the stolen jewellery was recovered from her, he said.

The two accused have been arrested under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

