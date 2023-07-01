King apologises for Netherlands' historic role in slavery
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:16 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday apologised for the Netherlands' historic involvement in slavery and the effects that it still has today.
The king was speaking in Amsterdam at the 160th anniversary of the legal abolition of slavery in the Netherlands, including former colonies in the Caribbean.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Caribbean
- Dutch
- Amsterdam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chiesa's strike seals thrilling 3-2 victory for Italy against Netherlands in UEFA Nations League
Zimbabwe clinch another World Cup Qualifier win after defeating Netherlands by 6 wickets
Credit to Williams and Raza: Zimbabwe skipper Craig on victory against Netherlands
"We weren't up to it," Netherlands captain Edwards after losing to Zimbabwe in ICC World Cup qualifier
We've promised our people of doing something special: Sikandar Raza displays match-winning performance against Netherlands