UP: 15-year-old kidnapped girl rescued, one arrested

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:46 IST
A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her village here on June 25, was rescued on Saturday from a railway station and the accused arrested, police said.

The girl's mother had lodged a missing complaint on Friday, stating that her daughter had gone missing on June 25 when she had gone to a bank leaving her alone at home, Aurai Station House Officer (SHO) Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said.

The complainant said that after five days from June 25, she came to know that her daughter was seen with a person named Govinda, he said.

The SHO said a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) was lodged and raids were conducted to trace the girl.

On Saturday morning, she was rescued from the railway station and Govinda (20), a resident of Kunbipur village, arrested, he said. He was presented before a court and sent to jail, the officer said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and if required, other relevant sections will be included in the case, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

