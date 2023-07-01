Assam Rifles recovers heroin, areca nuts worth Rs 1 crore

Personnel of Assam Rifles recovered 33 grams of heroin and 150 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts in two separate operations in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday, the force said in a statement. One person was apprehended for possessing heroin, the statement said, adding the market price of both the items is Rs 1.07 crore.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the customs department and police, the statement added.

