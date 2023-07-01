Left Menu

Riots in France force Macron to postpone state visit to Germany

Yann Wernert, of the Jacques Delors Institute think tank in Berlin, said the postponed visit highlighted the unrest's impact on Macron's ability to conduct foreign policy. "The state visit can be made up for later, but the violent protests and the reactions to them also show how charged the political mood in France is at the moment," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:18 IST
Riots in France force Macron to postpone state visit to Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany that was to begin on Sunday after four days of nationwide riots since the police killing of a teen presented him with one of the biggest crises of his leadership. It was the second time this year that unrest in France has forced Macron to postpone high profile encounters with a head of state after Britain's King Charles cancelled a visit due to protests over pension legislation.

"A state visit is a visit of friendship, purely ceremonial, there will be a better time to do so," a Macron aide told Reuters, asking not to be named. "The French would not have understood if he had gone to Germany. These days in Paris are important."

Macron spoke on the phone on Saturday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation, a spokesperson for the German president said. The state visit was to see Macron cross Germany from west to east before giving a speech on bilateral relations.

However, for all the planned show of camaraderie, French and German officials had said the leaders would not publicly address simmering disputes over nuclear energy or air defence. Yann Wernert, of the Jacques Delors Institute think tank in Berlin, said the postponed visit highlighted the unrest's impact on Macron's ability to conduct foreign policy.

"The state visit can be made up for later, but the violent protests and the reactions to them also show how charged the political mood in France is at the moment," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023